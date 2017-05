Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Double “R” Twirlettes will present “Music Legends” on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at Mid Valley Secondary Center, 52 Underwood Road in Throop. To purchase tickets, call 570-489-1935 or visit doublertwirl.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. The recital will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. The Twirlettes are under the direction of Kathleen Y. Mercatili.

Kiera Lucash, a junior at Abighton Heights and current Miss Comet, will be featured in the show.