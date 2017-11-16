Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The fact that of all plants, trees take a larger role in society’s self-understanding seems proven by the fact that streets are named after trees. But before getting back to trees that have streets named after them, let’s take a revealing look at plant street names I have never seen.

Shrubs: Yew Street, Boxwood Court, Rhododendron Road.

Vegetables: Pumpkin Plaza, Tomato Drive, Onion Alley, Potato Lane, Pepper Place, Celery Circle, Broccoli Boulevard, Bean Street.

Grains: Wheat Way, Oat Drive, Barley Boulevard, Corn Avenue.

Herbs: Cinnamon Street, Curry Lane, Oregano Avenue.

You get the picture, but here are some exceptions: Barberry Lane, Laurel Lane, Vine Street, and of course, in one of Clarks Summit’s “new” neighborhoods, Tulip, Carnation, Gladiola, Primrose. I think the reason for naming streets for trees and not for annual grains and vegetables is significant. Trees tower over our lives, and cannot help but be shared in common. While some of us have private backyard gardens, few of us can imagine a private oak or maple tree or grove, especially in a neighborhood. And, of course, trees’ lifespans are often longer than our own, so they are inter-generational. Let’s comment on a few more street tree names.

Peach. Let’s keep this simple: Fruit trees belong in orchards. Have you ever slid across a peach-covered lawn? (I think rotting peach may have a lower coefficient of friction than water on ice.). And, fruit dropped on the ground attracts myriads of yellow jackets, which would scare pedestrians if peaches were planted on streets. (The yellow jackets would almost certainly leave pedestrians alone, because they generally sting only to defend their nests).

Apple/Crabapple. Crabapples can be planted for their fruit or flowers, but their leaves never appear vigorous, and they are often filled with dead wood. So most of the year, they are actually an aesthetic liability.

Holly. In our area, hollies are usually just shrubs. In New Jersey, with their beautiful leaves and berries, and their durable wood, they can adequately serve as street trees, if they are pruned up for clearance.

Lilac. The common lilac shrub would not make a good street tree, because multi-stem plants have clearance issues. However, tree lilacs can serve the purpose, and they beautify the scene and the breeze.

Dogwood. Like the crabapple and the lilac, dogwood is often specified for planting under power lines. The spring bloom is spectacular, and the leaves are lovely. However, if you plant a dogwood, you should be aware that it is naturally an understory tree. This means that it likes shade and may have branch attachment problems. Because of this, some dogwoods need cables to prevent snow damage.

Trees generally belong in a forest, so extra care is needed for urban plantings. But as our predecessors who named our streets attest, the care is worth it.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified munici pal specialist, Clarks Summit's municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.