Clarks Summit Borough officials recently recognized Lackawanna County president Judge Michael Barrasse and Thomas Carter, community service coordinator for the Lackawanna County Treatment Court, for both the outstanding community service activities performed by treatment court participants for various projects throughout the borough and the overall operation of the organization.

From left: Patrick Williams, Clarks Summit borough councilman; Carter; Gerrie Carry, Clarks Summit borough council president; Barrasse; and Herman Johnson, Clarks Summit borough mayor.