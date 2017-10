Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Flash U14 girls soccer team recently won first place at the Whitewater Cup Classic in Forty Fort.

From left, front row, Anna Pencek, Shelby Kaschak, Jacqui Weber, Allison Dammer, Abby Kimler, Casey Healey and Emma Ratchford. Back row, from left, coach Emma Black, Karen Daly, Lucy Abdalla, Lizzie Pettinato, Nadia Gill, Maggie Seechock, Ellie Saunders, Maddie Pardue, Emily Mondak and Lauren Lefchak.