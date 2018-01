Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Veterans Memorial pre-season tournament of the Mid Valley Biddy League was played recently at the Dickson City Civic Center. More than 20 teams competed in a double-elimination tournament to kick off the 2017-2018 season.

The Dickson City Legion Post No. 665 sponsored the tournament and provided the trophies for the top-finishing teams, players and MVP.

Commander Ed Zitterman of Dickson City Post No. 665 is shown congratulating the winning team from Abington.