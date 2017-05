Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The U13 Abington Flash girls soccer team recently won first place in the Bimbo B-Active March Into Cups Tournament in Pipersville.

From left, front row: Jacqui Weber, Ellie Saunders, Delaney Flannery, Abby Kimler, Maggie Ratchford and Nadia Gill. Back row: coach Emma Black, Lauren Lefchak, Megan Kennedy, Julia Bereznak, Kayli Pawlikowski, Shelby Kaschak, Riley Dempsey, Emma Ratchford, Maggie Seechock and Lucy Abdalla.