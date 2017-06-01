Article Tools Font size – + Share This



George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We can change the words a bit: “Those who do not learn nature’s lessons are condemned to repeat them.”

“Too many plants,” my friend and coworker said as he surveyed his newer landscaping on this year’s opening summer holiday.

“Too many or too few?” was my response.

“Too few? he said, “No, too many kinds, I am learning as we work at all these houses.”

I was pointing him in a different direction, and as we stood at the edge of his pool, I could survey four landscapes. First, I could see the pool, surrounded first by concrete and then a wide assortment of plants neatly scattered in an endless landscape bed topped by red gravel. Across the versa-lock wall, however, 50 yards away I could see acres of woods. Between the woods and the pool area was a small stripe of lawn and a hillside created when the pool was excavated.

The only bare ground was in the pool landscaping. The woods had not been disturbed for many years, and its ground was covered by canopy trees, understory trees and shrubs, and an endless assortment of shade-tolerant herbaceous annuals and perennials.

On its way to a new forest, the four-year-old hillside had a few colonizing saplings, and sun-loving herbaceous annuals and perennials. In between, the cultivated lawn was covered by grass and other herbaceous plants that tolerate regular, close mowing. The one thing missing in the woods, the lawn, and the hillside was bare ground.

Nature’s Lesson 1: If you want bare ground, you’re gonna’ have to fight to keep it. Due to the unrelenting forces of ecological succession, all ground is the target for nature’s greedy settlers.

Nature’s Lesson 2: Nature’s greedy settlers bring a culture of diversity. Nature will not replace bare ground with a monoculture.

Nature’s Lesson 3: For nature’s greedy settlers, the competitive season never ends. Although they are a diverse group, nature’s settlers will not think twice about displacing their brethren in their quest to claim their territory.

So too many or too few plants? Landscape implication 1: If you don’t plant something there, nature will. Landscape implication 2: If you don’t like diversity, nature will supply it. Landscape implication 3: Nature doesn’t care about your taste in planting. If what you plant does not dominate, nature will seek to replace it.

So whether you like it or not, the battle is on, and nature has already showed her cards. If you insist on bare ground, monocultures, and exotics, the fight will be costly: This is the work of cultivation, and it is ongoing. Many in our culture have not learned the lessons, and continue to bring copious amounts of chemicals and plastic gimmicks to the fight. Who will ultimately win?

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.