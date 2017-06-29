Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Leadership Lackawanna teen program, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, recently met at Lackawanna College in Scranton, for their graduation recognition ceremony.

Leadership Lackawanna officials say its seven-month Tomorrow’s Leaders Today program develops the leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills of high school juniors and provides real-world experiences in the areas of philanthropy, non-profit organizations and community service. In addition to the skills learned and topics explored, the opportunities and challenges of northeastern Pennsylvania were discussed as participants networked with community leaders and other high school students. Sessions were held one full weekday each month.

The graduates included, from left, front row: Lindsey Reinheimer Loss, board chair, Leadership Lackawanna; Anthony J. DeFrancesco, Riverside Jr./Sr. High School; Scarlett Spager, Old Forge High School; Karissa Kalinoski, Mid Valley Secondary Center; Gabrielle Pagnotti, West Scranton High School; Christina Carachilo, Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High School; Devyn Gabrielle Davis, North Pocono High School; Annabelle Rogers, Scranton High School; Adeline Rieder, Scranton Preparatory School; Olivia Ann Pisarski, Valley View High School; Emily Walsh, Valley View High School; Riley Calpin, Scranton Preparatory School; and Nicole A. Morristell, director, Leadership Lackawanna. Middle row: Evan Florey, Abington Heights High School; John Glinsky IV, Mid Valley Secondary Center; Robert Scarpa, Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High School; Allison Melnikoff, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School; Alyssa Marie Bielinski, Dunmore High School; Lainey Lavelle, West Scranton High School; Amanda Herold, Western Wayne High School; Skye Smith, Western Wayne High School; Gabriele Hanstein, Scranton Preparatory School; and Juliana Innocenti, Holy Cross High School. Back row: Elisabeth Johnson, Holy Cross High School; Jacob R. Wescott, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School; Mason P. Black, Valley View High School; Noah V. Jennings, Riverside Jr./Sr. High School; Hayden James Krewson, Scranton High School; Pariseema S. Pancholy, Abington Heights High School; and Tara Sweeney, Valley View High School.

Isabella Luciani, Scranton Preparatory School; Hannah Kowalski, Abington Heights High School; Alaina Jones, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School; Ashley Bound, Old Forge High School; and Harleigh Christina Davis, Holy Cross High School; also graduated from this year’s program.