Gail Winberger, of Gail’s Cupboard, labels some of her fermented products as she prepares for the farmers market.

Hillside Park in South Abington Township is a venue for music, sports, fishing, walking, children and dogs playing and other activities throughout the year. Its newest attraction will be the Hillside Farmers Market. The market will operate under the auspices of the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board.

The grand opening is Thursday May 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. The market will be open every Thursday, rain or shine, from through Nov. 16.

The market will be located at the Lake Easton Wilson Pavilion. Event goers can use the pavilion and picnic tables to sit, eat and enjoy their purchases.

Signups for the market’s newsletter will be available, so shoppers can stay up to date on special events, vendor promotions and new additions.

Jubilee Balloons will make balloon animals and sculptures on opening day.

“Hillside Park is beautiful. It is the centerpiece of the South Abington Township community, with so many attractions from the dog park to the community garden to the athletic fields,” said Nicole “Niki” Weichert of Back Acre Farms and project manager. “It’s the perfect place to come together and build relationships, not only with our food but the farmers and each other. This market is about connecting and we could not think of a more suitable space than Hillside Park to do that.”

Farmers who have already committed to participate include:

• Back Achers Farm: pure maple syrup and maple products, 100 percent grass-fed beef and lamb, pasture raised/organic-fed chicken, turkey, pork and eggs and organically grown vegetables;

• Fullers Overlook Farm: Organically grown vegetables, cut flowers, mushrooms, pasture raised/organic-fed eggs, chicken and pork;

• Gail’s Cupboard: cultured/fermented vegetables, fermented tonics, lemonade, Kombucha and “Sodos,” sprouted maple granola, sprouted Quinoa granola biscotti, crispy nuts, raw cacao, raw coconut almond, raw peanut butter cacao treats and more;

• Liberty Sisters Soap Co.: goats’ milk soap, facial toners, biodegradable laundry soap, beard oil and other natural bath and body products; and

• Forks Farms: 100 percent grass-fed beef and lamb, pasture-raised eggs and poultry and woodlot pork.

“Our market is a producers-only market, meaning everything you see has been grown or made by hand locally,” Weichert said. “With new vendors being added to the market throughout the season, you can expect to see your favorite vendors as well as meet some new ones along the way. We are always looking for volunteers to help distribute fliers, brochures, lend a hand at the market, etc. as well as local businesses and artists who are interested in performing or doing demonstrations.”

“Although we are not certified organic, we grow as if are, in a holistic natural way without the use of chemical pesticides or herbicides,” said Liz Krug, Overlook Farm. “Everything we bring to the market is produced on our farm in Waverly Township. We want to participate in the market because it is a great location and with vendors who are producing what they sell. We also like that this is from 2 to 6, to allow folks who are working during the day to come and pick up some local food to feed their families.

“I think this is a wonderful venue for the park,” Marie King chairman of the Abington Dog Park, said. “I envision this to be the go-to farmers market in the Abingtons. I can see this quickly growing into a fun, family-oriented weekly event.”