PHOTO BY JIM SCOTT

Clarks Summit and Clarks Green boroughs joined forces for a tire recycling event recently in conjunction with the Lackawanna County’s office of environmental sustainability. The donation center was manned by volunteers from both councils and their families and representatives of St. Francis Commons.

From left: councilman Dominic Scott, Andrey Evdockimov, Michael Powell, Mayor Herman Johnson, Linda Scott, councilwoman Joan D’Oro, Marie Scott and Jeff Scott. Terry Elechko and Andy Martin also took part.