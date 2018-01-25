Article Tools Font size – + Share This

This palm tree shows spike wounds.

Recently my wife received a questionnaire after a doctor’s visit. One of the questions was, “Did the doctor wash his or her hands enough times?” While you might not get sick if your doctor did not wash her hands when she came in the room and before she left the room, probably all of us would reply, “Why take the risk?” And, from the doctor’s perspective, there is an additional risk: would you continue to trust a doctor who did not wash her hands?

Let’s move from the stethoscope to the chainsaw. Does it really matter to the health of your tree if your tree surgeon climbs your tree with spikes? I can’t make a guarantee either way. On the one hand, with every step up your tree, the tree guy’s spikes plunge through your tree’s natural immune system defenses: first, the bark, then the phloem, then the cambium — your tree’s circulatory system is invaded. The first risk is the spikes themselves: did the tree caregiver carefully disinfect the spikes from close contact with the diseased tree he just cut down before coming to prune your mature oak? If not, he may have just given your tree 30 or more hypodermic injections with a dirty needle.

Second, speaking of those injections, unlike the ones you received on your last trip to the two-thirds world, these will leave open scars. The 30 or more openings will, for at least several weeks, be open to all kinds of attack from insects and disease. And, as scars, the disfigurement will remain on the tree for at least several years. (See photo of spike damage on palm tree).

There is another side to this discussion, however. The use of spikes to climb and prune a tree is not a guaranteed death sentence. In all likelihood, the tree will survive. On the one hand, in the case of tapping maples, Alex Shigo, a pruning industry patriarch, contended that the practice of annually drilling holes in the trunks of maples is not unhealthy for them. On the other hand, only the largest maples ever receive more than one tapping hole per season. And as for opening the tree up to biotic invasions, the spiked climb itself is only a means to access the tree for even more invasions by the pruning saw.

As to the actual health outcome of climbing with spikes, there is no guarantee either way, but the disfigurement is guaranteed. And that disfigurement that will serve as a permanent reminder that the pruning was not done in accord with the industry’s standards.

Because of health risks to the tree, the tree care industry has concluded that spikes should only be used for takedowns or rescue operations. If a tree worker does not follow this guideline, he is just a doctor who never washes his hands.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.