The temperatures have been rapidly plummeting in Northeast Pennsylvania these past few weeks. Many locals are looking beyond the holidays to the months of January and February with a sense of impending dread.

Then there’s the ski enthusiasts, who couldn’t be happier about what’s looking to be a particularly snowy, frigid winter.

With that in mind, here’s what you can expect at NEPA’s ski resorts this winter.

• At Montage Mountain, the resort is showcasing Ski-for-All Mondays through Wednesdays, when adults and youth pay a flat $30 rate to ski or snowboard all day.

Daily lift ticket rates are $62 (extended), $50 (daytime) and $35 (nighttime) for adults 18 and older, and $49 (extended), $42 (daytime) and $30 (nighttime) for youths ages 5-17. Seniors 70 and older pay $5 anytime, while kids 4 and under get in for free with a paid adult. Unlimited winter memberships are $499.

A number of special events are scheduled at Montage throughout the season, including: Corona Light Snow Tubing Open 2017, Jan. 9 and 23; Winter Kid’s Carnival, Jan. 14; Splashin’ with Compassion Polar Plunge, Jan. 28; College Snow Jam, Feb. 11; Fuzz 92.1 Cardboard Box Sled Derby, Feb. 26; and Montage MountainFest, March 18.

For more information, visit montagemountainresorts.com.

• At Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Uniondale, special incentives for 2017 include Super (Senior) Tuesdays when, starting Jan. 3, seniors 65 and older can purchase lift tickets for $25, and College Wednesdays, when, beginning Jan. 4, students with a valid college ID get in for $25.

Season lift ticket rates at Elk are $31 to $70 for adults 21 and older, $30 to $57 for students ages 13 to 20 and seniors 65 to 74, $26 to $53 for students 6 to 12 and seniors 75 and older, and $22 to $37 for beginners of all ages.

Special events at Elk this season include: WVIA Ski Day, Jan. 5; Winter Fest, Jan. 13 and 27; Elk Mountain Memorial Race, Feb. 26; and the PA Cup Finals March 3-5.

For more information, visit elkskier.com.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of activity at the six ski resorts in the Poconos.

“Now that Mother Nature has cast a cold spell upon us, I think guests to the Pocono Mountains are looking forward to another great winter season,” said Carl Wilgus, president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “From snowmaking and snowsports programs to lodging and dining options, the region’s ski areas have more to offer than ever before.”

• Jack Frost/Big Boulder in Blakeslee is joining the popular snow blast movement with its SMI snowmaking fan guns, which the resort touts as improving the overall ride and slide experience on the trails. Also, the resorts are boasting newly refurbished lodges, expanded food options and enhanced rental equipment.

For more information, visit jfbb.com.

• Tannersville’s Camelback Mountain Resort is continuing its expansion this season with Galactic Snowtubing, which offers nighttime laser-lit lanes and an LED light show. In addition, there’s the new Base Camp Lodge and the Camelback Lodge, a multi-million dollar “ski-in-ski-out” hotel that was crafted around the Aquatopia indoor waterpark.

For more information, visit

skicamelback.com.

•Known for its family- and beginner-friendly ways, Shawnee Mountain in Shawnee-on-Delaware has made a number of improvements in the run-up to the season, among them the installation of 3,000 feet of new snowmaking pipe, as well as portable, energy-efficient fan guns. And, there’s new ALGE wireless electronic timing equipment for the NASTAR recreational ski racing program and youth development racing school.

For more information, visit

shawneemt.com.

• Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain in Lackawaxen continues to expand its teaching terrain, and will host events like the World’s Largest Lesson on Jan. 6, where the resort will attempt to set a world record.

For more information, visit

ski-bigbear.com.

• Finally, at Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton, highlights this season include: expanded Terrain Based Learning features for teaching skiing and snowboarding; a four-week “Winter Adventure Camp” for intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders ages 8-14; the four-week Pioneer Program for kids ages 6-10; and a mobile-friendly POS system for online ticket purchases.

For more information, visit skibluemt.com.

Given all this activity, no doubt local skiers will easily find something to their liking during the coming months.