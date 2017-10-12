Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington residents Tom Malone and David Hunisch star in the Actors Circle presentation of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.”

The comedy will be presented at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton on Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 19-22 and 26-29, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12; $10 for seniors and $8 for students (for the Oct. 19 preview, tickets are $8, $6 for students). Call 570-342-9707, or email tickets@actorscircle.com for more information.

From left: Tom Malone, Cathy Rist Strauch and David Hunisch.