Ralph Marasco and Gerrie Carey.

People can have 60 or more birthdays. Couples can celebrate 60 or more anniversaries. How many people can say they have worked in the same profession for 62 years? Ralph Marasco can say he did.

He started his career as a barber on May 1st, 1956, in Clarks Green, where NBT Bank is now. The business moved one other time before moving to its present location, 413 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. He has cut the hair of four generations of families. He retired on May 1, at the age of 89.

Marasco grew up in Archbald. His father, Frank, was a miner and his mother Teresa came to the United States from Italy.

“I never wanted to be a barber,” said Marasco. “I also did not want to be a miner like my father. My father went to get his hair cut with barber Tony Rabbage. He said Tony needed an apprentice. I started as an apprentice to him when I was a sophomore in high school. I then took the barber test, passed and received my license. The license has to be renewed every two years.”

He served his country in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War spending 14 months in Korea.

Marasco and his wife moved to Rochester, New York, where he worked for Eastman Kodak. After three years, they returned to the Abington area.

His customers have always been men.

”It’s a different technique to cut women’s hair,” said Marasco. “I never learned it.”

As people wait in the small waiting area, there are many topics of conservation. They can include sports, weather, traffic on State Street, people in the area, how Clarks Summit has changed and more.

“We bought the building in 1979 and Ralph became our tenant,” said Gerrie Carey owner of the building where the barbershop is located and president of Clarks Summit Council. “He is so humble and thoughtful. We always had an excellent relationship. We are grateful for him and happy that he is going to retire.”

“I started getting my hair cut when he was in Clarks Green,” said Pat Calvey, a customer. “I am one of his oldest custumers. We have sustained a friendship all these years and we are very close friends.”

“I had moved to this area from Rochester, New York,” said Fred Campbell a customer. At the time, Ralph was the only game in town. I did not know anyone else to get my hair cut from.”

“Ralph and I go back a long way,” said Dr. Lee Davis a customer. “My dad, my brothers and I all went to him. My dad died when I was 13 and Ralph gave me my first job sweeping the floors and straightening up. think the world of the man. He has affected many lives through many decades. I think they should erect a statue of him in Clarks Summit.”

Retirement will find him in his home workshop, doing projects around the house and gardening. He and his wife Madeline of 65 years plan to visit their three children, five grandchildren and two great children. He is also an usher at the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green.

“This has been a great experience in a great area. I have met a lot of wonderful people who, otherwise, I would not have had the occasion to meet. I have accomplished everything I wanted to do. It is hard to say good bye and I am going to miss it,” said Marasco.