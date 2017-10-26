Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Lumberjack Terry Schwartz of TimberWolf Logging cuts a notch to fall a tree in the direction Schwartz desires while working on site in Lackawanna County. "We need to cut to create new growth, said Schwartz. Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer

Dave Ramsey hosts a nationally syndicated radio broadcast that covers a wide spectrum of personal finance issues. In his “Financial Peace University,” he gives some basic advice for financial services customers: “When you sit down with someone who wants to sell you a product, ask, ‘How do you make money?’ Once you get the answer, next ask, ‘How do you make even more money?’”

Ramsey’s point is that a salesperson earns money by selling you a product, but that a shrewd salesperson makes even more money by selling you a product with additional “bells and whistles” or services attached. In other words, the more you spend, the more the salesperson earns.

And, while every business transaction theoretically begins with the seller providing a service to the buyer, arguably there reaches a point where the buyer begins to provide a service to the seller.

I am thinking about how this applies to the business of your trees and landscape. There are services all homeowners need for their trees and landscapes. To me, the question here is what services do homeowners actually need, and what services would arborists and landscapers like homeowners to think they need? To paraphrase Dave Ramsey, I am asking: How do arborists make money? And how do arborists make even more money?

Let me illustrate: Last week I spoke with an arborist. He explained that he was counseling some younger arborists: “If you sell a tree removal, you might make $2,500 — once. But if you can convince the client to keep the tree, you can earn that $2,500 many times over, by selling a regular care package of pruning, spraying, fertilizing, injections, etc.”

From another angle, the arboriculture certification exam covers a full spectrum of 10 domains related to the care of trees. As I studied for the exam, I was surprised to realize that trees actually need less care than arborists are qualified to provide for them. In other words, outside of planting and pruning, landscape trees generally take care of themselves, and in the forest, the trees take care of the planting and pruning themselves.

So I realized that my initial impression of arboriculture was not entirely correct: arboriculture is not simply addressing obvious tree problems. Instead, much of arboriculture involves getting customers to hire you to address problems they do not even know they have.

For all tree owners, therefore, it is imperative to recognize the level of service they require. Minimally, to preserve their tree investment dollars and the safety of all who venture near their trees, every tree owner should ensure that their trees are planted, pruned and protected to the highest arboricultural standards. On the other hand, for the few tree owners who consider their trees museum-quality specimens, they can opt to hire the arborist for pathology, air spades, injections, aeration, fertilizing, etc.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.