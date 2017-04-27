Article Tools Font size – + Share This

A floral display from Eric Beichler of Beichler’s Greenhouse in Dalton.

The Waverly Community House, known universally as “the Comm,” is opening its doors to spring as well as photographers during two upcoming shows.

The Comm will host the second annual Greenhouse and Kitchen show on Saturday April 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This show is an updated and re-imagined version of the House and Garden Show which was held annually. A $5 donation is suggested; proceeds will go towards the new Comm-kids Interactive Learning Center.

Vendors participating in the show include: Canned Classics, Dreamscape Lantern Co, Gail’s Cupboard, Waterpure Inc., The Pampered Chef, Distinctively Raisa, Mel Wolks Studios, Annie’s Country Kitchen, The Baklava Lady, Rustic Cotton Home, Brown Hill Tree Service, Rave Outdoor Furniture, Creekside Garden and Fuller’s Overlook Farm, among others.

“I have been participating in the show for about 18 years,” said Eric Beichler of Beichler’s Greenhouse. “I bring hanging baskets and pots with plants. I like to show people what I have and what I do. It is like an art form and I like to change the colors and textures. Customers look forward to the show. I like what the Comm offers to the public and in turn I want to support the Comm.”

Lunch will be catered by Iron Pierce Catering and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Scout Room. Lunch includes white chicken chili with Poblanos and pepper jack cheese, vegan roasted vegetable soup with wild rice, maple brined roast turkey or hickory smoked ham sandwiches with mixed greens on a hard roll and a spring mix with strawberries, candied walnuts and a citrus poppy vinaigrette. Beverages will be available and baked goods are offered in the Canteen.

“Everyone is ready for spring,” said Maria Wilson, executive director of the Waverly Community House. “The Comm will be filled with gorgeous flowers, ideas for the home and garden and unique gift items. We are looking forward to a festive day filled with good cheer.”

The Spring photography show will serve as the inaugural exhibition of the Waverly Small Works Gallery. The show is open to any skill level in all forms and styles. Each photographer was allowed to submit three framed photographs no larger than 16 inches in any direction. Entrants will be notified if their pieces are accepted via email on Saturday, April 29.

The exhibition will begin with a reception on Thursday, May 25. Works will be on display until Saturday, June 24.

“The idea for a group photography show came after a successful small works show was held last autumn which consisted of art in various media such as painting, drawings, ceramics, etc.,” said Merrisa Garrison, co-founder and gallery director. “We thought it was a wonderful notion to give photography a show all its own.”

Rob Lettieri, a professional photographer, will serve as the juror.

“Visitors to the spring photography show can expect to see a pleasingly diverse exhibition,” Garrison said. “Because there is no set theme, photographers had the freedom to choose what subject matter best represents them as an artist. I feel this sets a very personal tone to the show and as inspiration to viewers. The galley was founded for the enjoyment and enrichment of this wonderful community.”

“The small works gallery will be an extraordinary addition to all that the Comm has to offer to our community,” Wilson said. “We are excited to have a permanent venue to exhibit works of so many talented artists. This gallery is a perfect example of the tradition of excellence associated with all that we try to promote and nurture in the arts in our region.”