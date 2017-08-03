Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Giving back to others is the guiding principle of Clarks Summit artist Shirley Eagen. For this reason, Eagen is once again giving back to her community. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at noon at the The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit, she will share her methods for mixing and using egg acrylic, a medium that she has developed for use in her own painting. She wants others to know and enjoy the beauty and advantages of using this medium.

Eagen’s interest in art began at an early age. She tells of the neighbor who gave time and advice that helped Eagen develop as an artist. Her neighbor saw talent in the drawings of 7-year-old Eagen, and became the young girl’s mentor. She helped Eagen observe the world around her that encouraged her to discover the details and uniqueness of nature. Eagen’s education, career and personal life all supported her artistic passion, and she continued to paint. Her husband, Jim, encouraged her to develop her talents as their family grew.

Eagen’s home serves as an art gallery and studio. Every wall has one or more of her works. Her studio overlooks her lush backyard and has her latest work-in-progress, which features a pond in Fleetville dotted with yellow lily pads. She loves sketching nature and uses her camera to take details that capture the scenes that she will portray later in her works. Two scenes of sunny Elba near Napoleon’s home hang near a picture of the storefronts of Hop Bottom. An imaginative portrait of pajamas and robes decorates the bathroom, while other rooms have even more art. Each is signed “S. Wagner Eagen,” which Eagen chose to honor her father.

Among many the honors for her work, Eagen was chosen in 2007 by the Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) as the first- and third-place winner of their art contest. She later submitted that third-place winner, a whimsical scene of rural mailboxes titled “RD Route 1,” to AARP magazine. This picture was chosen to be the center photo for the group’s calendar in 2008, so Eagen’s art traveled to AARP members all around the world.

In her spirit of giving back, Eagen turned the picture over to AARP, which auctioned it to raise funds to help women needing legal aid. Luckily, a cousin was at the auction and bought Eagen’s creation, so it remains in the family.

Eagen’s willingness to pay forward the help she received as a young child has led her to help aspiring artists and to sharing her egg tempura techniques in her Gathering Place class. She used her art education background and researched a technique used in the 14th and 15th centuries with frescos. She wanted to move from oil paints to acrylic but needed a bonding agent and rediscovered the use of egg. Through trial and error, she now uses this egg acrylic on any surface.

“It can be any thickness, depending on what you effect you want. It lasts as long as oil paint and it makes the colors more vivid,” she explained. Her class at The Gathering Place will demonstrate the versatility and vibrancy of this art medium, she said.

To register or find more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.