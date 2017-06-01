Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Carmel Ardito School of Dance will present “That’s Entertainment” on Sunday evening, June 4, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. in Scranton. The senior comnpany will perform, presenting ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical dances. Some highlights of this year’s performance include “Hamilton,” “Cats” and a Rockette-like performance to “New York, New York.”

Tickets may be purchased at the door one hour prior to show and from participating dancers. The price for tickets is $13. Call 570-689-4565 for information.

From left: Ballet dancers presenting “Spring” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”

From left: Beth Gillow, Elisa Piraino, Jessica Alunni, Lauren Crinella and Makayla McClemens.