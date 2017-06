Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Recently the Rotary Club of the Abingtons presented Scout Troop No. 160 with a check for $1,000. The troop assisted the rotary with their recent spaghetti dinner and shared in the profits of the day.

From left: Bruce Valentine, president of the Rotary Club; John D’Elia, Boy Scouts of America leader for Troop No. 160 and Skip Nelson, one of Rotary’s former scouts.