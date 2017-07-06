Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Scranton Tennis Club (STC) will host its fourth annual Lackawanna County Open Tennis Tournament on July 13-16. It will feature men’s and women’s singles and doubles in A and B divisions. The B division events are open to players who have NTRP ratings of 3.0 or below. All matches will be scheduled, and singles players should plan on being available for all four days of play. The club is located at 1029 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit.

The entry fee for singles is $15 for STC members and $20 for non-members. For doubles it is $15/team for STC members and $20/team for non-members. The club will provide balls, awards for all finalists and a luncheon for the players on Saturday, July 15. The entry deadline is Monday, July 10, at 5 pm. Entry blanks are available at the club and on the club’s website, scrantontennisclub.com. The entry fee must be paid before the entry deadline. Players may drop their entry form and check in the lockbox on the porch at the club or mail it to Scranton Tennis Club, P.O. Box 678, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Checks should be made out to “Scranton Tennis Club.”

2016 champions included:

Men’s A Singles: Dan Fowler

Men’s A Doubles: Josh and Meade Palmer

Men’s B Singles: Ravi Vinayak

Men’s B Doubles: Bobby Craig and Austin Mackey

Women’s A Singles: Cierra Beck

Women’s B Singles: Savannah Blaum

Women’s A Doubles: Connie Weiss and Denise Marcos

Call 570-586-0434 for more information.

Above top: The 2016 men’s finalists were, from left: Joe McNulty (club pro); Dan Fowler, A singles champion; Zac Lehman, A singles finalist; John Weiss, tournament director and men’s A doubles finalist; Curtis Althouse, A doubles finalist; Josh and Meade Palmer, A doubles champions

Above bottom: 2016 women’s finalists: McNulty; Savannah Blaum, B singles champion; Sondra Lionetti, A singles finalist; and Cierra Beck, A singles champion.