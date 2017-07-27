Carly Habeeb and Ravi Vinayak has a pair of wins in the fourth annual Lackawanna County Open tennis tournament held at the Scranton Tennis Club last weekend. Habeeb, an incoming freshman at Scranton Prep, overcame a stiff challenge from Dominica Delayo in the women’s B wingles final, winning 6-2, 1-6, (10-8), while she had an easier time winning the women’s B doubles title with Meghan McDonald over Claire Kelly and Jill Linder 6-2, 6-2. Vinayak, the returning champion, scored a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory over Dinesh Kumar in the men’s B singles event in a rematch of last year’s final. He then paired with Kiran Kumar for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Daniel Zych and David Beker in the men’s B doubles final.

The men’s A singles final featured a pair of brothers, Ethan and Cesar Leon, from Queens, New York, battling it out for the title. Ethan knocked off his older brother 6-0, 6-2. Ethan is a nationally ranked player in the 16-and-younger division, and will participate next month in a national boys doubles competition in Florida.

Ethan fell a little short in his bid for a second title, as he and club pro Joe McNulty got off to a good start against two-time defending champions, Josh and Meade Palmer, only to fall in a third set tiebreaker, 2-6, 6-4, (10-7).

In the women’s A singles championship, Bella Peters was too strong for Lauren Koczwara, winning 6-0, 6-1. The women’s A doubles title went to the second-seeded team of Diane Bailey and Angie Kluss, who knocked off two-time defending champions, Denise Marcos and Connie Weiss, 6-3, 6-4.

Top left: Claire Kelly and Jill Linder, women’s B doubles finalists; Carly Habeeb, women’s B singles and doubles champion; Meghan McDonald, women’s B doubles champion.

Far right: Cesar Leon, men’s A singles finalist; Joe McNulty, club pro and men’s A doubles finalist; Ethan Leon, men’s A singles champion and men’s A doubles finalist.

Bottom: David Beker and Daniel Zych, men’s B doubles finalists; Ravi Vinayak, men’s B singles and doubles champion; Kiran Kumar, men’s B doubles champion.