Robbie Azzarelli and Aggie Izolt captured the Labor Day Blind Draw Mixed Doubles title at Scranton Tennis Club with a win over Doug Klamp and Tara McNulty. It was Azzarelli’s second win of the season, as he also captured the Blind Draw Mixed Doubles event in June.

In semifinal action, Azzarelli and Izolt blanked Suzanne Spinelli and Diane Bailey, while Klamp and McNulty eliminated Jen Vitali and John Begley.

In the quarterfinals Klamp and McNulty surprised the top-seeded duo of Denise Marcos and John Azzarelli, Vitali and Begley knocked off Nidia Marchese and Jim Halbert, Spinelli and Bailey squeezed by Sidney Horvath and James Linder, and Azzarelli and Izolt survived a tough challenge from Joan Davis and Ron Lehman.

The morning started with round robin play, with 42 players participating. The winners of the five round robin groups and the three top runner-up teams were eligible to play in the playoffs.

From left, Doug Klamp and Tara McNulty, finalists; John Weiss, tournament director; Aggie Izolt and Robbie Azzarelli, champions.