Whether you’re veteran of the courts or are just considering taking it up, tennis can be a lot of fun and a great way to get, or stay, in shape. But, of course, you need to play.

One popular choice in this area is the Scranton Tennis Club (STC), 1029 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit, a non-profit, seasonal, outdoor, membership-based tennis club that is now accepting member applications for the 2017 season.

If you’d like to check it out, the club will hold its annual open house on Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 21).

The club is open to all ages and all skill levels. The youngest junior players start at age 4, and there are active senior members, some in their 90s.

STC will host a free tennis clinic with tennis pro Joe McNulty at noon. The drill clinic is open to members and non-members. Players will enjoy free court play following the clinic.

Individual, family and junior club memberships are available at the open house which include no court fee; no reseverstations are required. The members will have access to six Har-Tru outdoor clay courts, clubhouse facilities and leagues, tournaments, clinics, mixers and play groups for all levels.

The open house offers prospective members a chance to play, meet members, sign-up at a discounted new membership rate and enjoy complimentary refreshments, officials said.

“I played football and baseball in high school,” said McNulty. “As an adult, I tried racquetball and golf. I started playing tennis when I was 27.”

He is retired from the Scranton School District, where he worked as a physical education teacher. He has been the coach for the Scranton School District boys’ tennis team for 37 years and the girls’ coach since 2007.

“Golf wasn’t physical enough for me and I found out I was more active with tennis. I went with some other guys to Weston Field to hit some tennis balls, and I enjoyed it,” he said. “Marywood got a bubble over their tennis courts and I would go after work every day. In 1979, I started teaching clinics at Double Tier in Scranton. I started at the Scranton Tennis Club in 1985 and I teach clinics, private and semi-private lessons and camps.”

“I have enjoyed tennis as a child, high school student and an adult,” said Diana Shields, a member of the club and board of directors overseeing marketing communications. “I love tennis because it offers ongoing opportunities to play and improve. I was delighted to join the tennis club last year because it gave me an opportunity to play a game I love in a beautiful outdoor setting amongst a welcoming group of players.”

“The Scranton Tennis Club has seen a resurgence in membership as players are returning to the game for the positive health and social benefits,” said John Weiss, Scranton Tennis Club board president.

“Tennis is a sport you’re never too old to learn and never too old to play,” said Sheilds. “Tennis keeps you thinking and moving and helps keep you young.”

“I’d like to pass my love of the game of tennis along to other people,” said McNulty.