The Lackawanna County Commissioners saluted a business for its kindness in recognizing area law enforcement personnel. Jessee’s Place Ice Cream handed out free ice cream cones to any officer who stopped by and presented his/her badge, in recognition of both their service and the police patrols around the store’s neighborhood.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni; Lori Zepponi, Tara Kojsza and Stephen Zepponi of Jessee’s; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.