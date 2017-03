Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Citizens Savings Bank officials present a check for $1,000 in support of the Scranton Half Marathon. Citizens Savings Bank, based in Clarks Summit, has been a sponsor of the race since its inception in 2014.

From left: Owen Worozbyt of Lackawanna Heritage Valley, Thomas Kusy of Citizens Savings Bank, Natalie Gelb of Lackawanna Heritage Valley, Matt Byrne of the Scranton Running Co. and Justin Sandy, Scranton Running Co.