Best Auto Repair Shop Abington Body Shop

Best Used-Car Dealer Cars Are Us

Best Bank PS Bank

Best Doctor Dr. Jeff Montgomery

Best Financial Service Abington Financial

Best Dentist Dr. Timothy McGurrin

Best Lawyer Michael O’Brien

Best Police Officer Chief Robert Gerrity

Best Politician Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich

Best Hair Stylist Mary Koczwara

Best Contractor. Sheridan Masonry

Best Realtor Terri Ames

Best Insurance Agency Thompson Northeast Insurance

Best Insurance Agent Noreen Thomas (State Farm)

Best Electrician Michael Barrows

Best Plumber Aaron Hufford

Best Garden Center Corkys Garden Path

Best Golf Course Glen Oak Country Club

Best Hotel Hampton Inn

Best Tobacco/Specialty Store Summit Cigar

Best Pet Groomer Lucky Paws Grooming

Best Community Park South Abington

Best Professional Party DJ Frankie Carll Productions

Best Wedding Photographer Amanda Krieg

Best Pharmacy The Medicine Shoppe

Best Senior Living Facility The Pines Senior Living

Best ChiropractorDr. John Deleon

Best Florist

McCarthy-White’s Flowers

Best JewelerThe Jewelry Room

Best Barber Shop

Jake’s Barber Shop

Best Hair Salon

Sanderson State Street

Best Shoe Store National Running Center

Best Travel Agent Abington Travel

Best Consignment Store The Avenue

Best Yoga/Pilates Jaya Yoga

Best Grocery Store Gerrity’s Supermarkets

Best Fitness Center Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club

Best Place for a Family-Fun Night Out Lahey Family Fun Park

Best Festival Our Lady of Snows / St. Benedicts Bazaar

Best Day-Care Center Daydreamers Child Care

Best Dance Studio Joan’s Dance Studio

Best Nail Salon Coco Nails & Spa

Best Dry Cleaners Eagle Cleaners

Best Place to Shop Retail Talbots

Friendliest Bar The Nyx

Best Bar Food The Nyx

Best Bartender Eric Stanley (McGrath’s Pub)

Best Bartender Jimmy McGrath (McGrath’s Pub)

Best Place for Live Music McGrath’s Pub and Eatery

Best Beer Distributor Summit Beverage

Best Diner Silver Spoon Diner

Best Restaurant Tully’s Good Times

Best Italian Restaurant Abbiocco

Best Asian Restaurant Blu Wasabi

Best Breakfast Restaurant Sunrise Cafe

Best Brunch Gourmet Family Restaurant

Best Lunch Gourmet Family Restaurant

Best Romantic Camelot Restaurant and Inn

Best Wine Selection State Street Grill

Best Place to Dine with Kids Tully’s Good Times

Best Server Isabella Muncie (Gourmet Family Restaurant)

Best Burger State Street Grill

Best Hoagie/Sub Nickies Fabulous Hoagies

Best Pasta Colarusso’s Cafe

Best Wings Nina’s Wing Bites & Pizza

Best Gourmet Pizza Rosario’s

Best Pizza Fiorillo’s Pizza

Best Cheesesteak Dixon’s Hoagie Hut

Best Ice Cream Shop Manning Farm Dairy

Best Specialty Food Store Caravia Fresh Foods

Best Bakery Weis Market

Best Caterer Constantino’s Catering & Events

Best Cup of Coffee Dunkin Donuts

Best Dessert Glenburn Grill and Bakery

Best Health Food Everything Natural

Best Specialty Coffee Duffy’s Coffee Company

Best New Eatery Abbiocco

Best Chef Al Vargo (Gourmet Family Restaurant)

Best Category We Forgot: Best Towing Service Abington Body Shop