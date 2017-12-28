Best Auto Repair Shop Abington Body Shop
Best Used-Car Dealer Cars Are Us
Best Bank PS Bank
Best Doctor Dr. Jeff Montgomery
Best Financial Service Abington Financial
Best Dentist Dr. Timothy McGurrin
Best Lawyer Michael O’Brien
Best Police Officer Chief Robert Gerrity
Best Politician Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich
Best Hair Stylist Mary Koczwara
Best Contractor. Sheridan Masonry
Best Realtor Terri Ames
Best Insurance Agency Thompson Northeast Insurance
Best Insurance Agent Noreen Thomas (State Farm)
Best Electrician Michael Barrows
Best Plumber Aaron Hufford
Best Garden Center Corkys Garden Path
Best Golf Course Glen Oak Country Club
Best Hotel Hampton Inn
Best Tobacco/Specialty Store Summit Cigar
Best Pet Groomer Lucky Paws Grooming
Best Community Park South Abington
Best Professional Party DJ Frankie Carll Productions
Best Wedding Photographer Amanda Krieg
Best Pharmacy The Medicine Shoppe
Best Senior Living Facility The Pines Senior Living
Best ChiropractorDr. John Deleon
Best Florist
McCarthy-White’s Flowers
Best JewelerThe Jewelry Room
Best Barber Shop
Jake’s Barber Shop
Best Hair Salon
Sanderson State Street
Best Shoe Store National Running Center
Best Travel Agent Abington Travel
Best Consignment Store The Avenue
Best Yoga/Pilates Jaya Yoga
Best Grocery Store Gerrity’s Supermarkets
Best Fitness Center Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club
Best Place for a Family-Fun Night Out Lahey Family Fun Park
Best Festival Our Lady of Snows / St. Benedicts Bazaar
Best Day-Care Center Daydreamers Child Care
Best Dance Studio Joan’s Dance Studio
Best Nail Salon Coco Nails & Spa
Best Dry Cleaners Eagle Cleaners
Best Place to Shop Retail Talbots
Friendliest Bar The Nyx
Best Bar Food The Nyx
Best Bartender Eric Stanley (McGrath’s Pub)
Best Bartender Jimmy McGrath (McGrath’s Pub)
Best Place for Live Music McGrath’s Pub and Eatery
Best Beer Distributor Summit Beverage
Best Diner Silver Spoon Diner
Best Restaurant Tully’s Good Times
Best Italian Restaurant Abbiocco
Best Asian Restaurant Blu Wasabi
Best Breakfast Restaurant Sunrise Cafe
Best Brunch Gourmet Family Restaurant
Best Lunch Gourmet Family Restaurant
Best Romantic Camelot Restaurant and Inn
Best Wine Selection State Street Grill
Best Place to Dine with Kids Tully’s Good Times
Best Server Isabella Muncie (Gourmet Family Restaurant)
Best Burger State Street Grill
Best Hoagie/Sub Nickies Fabulous Hoagies
Best Pasta Colarusso’s Cafe
Best Wings Nina’s Wing Bites & Pizza
Best Gourmet Pizza Rosario’s
Best Pizza Fiorillo’s Pizza
Best Cheesesteak Dixon’s Hoagie Hut
Best Ice Cream Shop Manning Farm Dairy
Best Specialty Food Store Caravia Fresh Foods
Best Bakery Weis Market
Best Caterer Constantino’s Catering & Events
Best Cup of Coffee Dunkin Donuts
Best Dessert Glenburn Grill and Bakery
Best Health Food Everything Natural
Best Specialty Coffee Duffy’s Coffee Company
Best New Eatery Abbiocco
Best Chef Al Vargo (Gourmet Family Restaurant)
Best Category We Forgot: Best Towing Service Abington Body Shop