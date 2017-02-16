Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Matthew McDonnell, a Clarks Summit resident and South Abington Elementary School student, is battling stage-4 kidney cancer, but he is committed to helping other children who are suffering from various serious maladies.

He opened a “Matthew’s Miraculous Hot Chocolate” stand and has teamed-up with the Alex’s Lemonade Stand charity to raise funds and awareness for research projects designed to provide better treatment and find cures for childhood cancer.

For his mission to have “kids be healed,” the Lackawanna County Commissioners presented Matthew with a “Good Works” certificate and representatives from the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders gave him a baseball to use when he throws out the first pitch at an upcoming game.

From left Dr. Mike Mahon, Abington Heights superintendent; Amy Thomas, South Abington Elementary principal; Bridget Melia, Matthew’s first-grade teacher at South Abington Elementary; Lackawanna County commissioner Jerry Notarianni; commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley; Patrick and Linda McDonnell; Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings; Russ Canzler, Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders business development executive; and Josh Olerud, Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders president and general manager.