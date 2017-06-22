Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The National Running Center, The Gathering Place and the Abington Business and Professional Association have teamed up to sponsor a day of food and family activities at the Strawberry Day 5K and Festival on Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 5K race will take begin at 9 a.m. in front of the National Running Center on Davis Street. Jaya yoga for kids will begin at 9:30 a.m. near the start of race. A kids’ fun run will follow at 10 a.m. on Davis Street. To register for either race, visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/ClarksSummit/StrawberryFestival5K.

The Strawberry Festival itself will be held on Spring Street near The Gathering Place and at Crossroads Church. Kids’ games and water balloon launching takes place on Spring Street, face painting is from 10 a.m. to noon in front of the borough building, and kids’ crafts from 9 a.m. to noon at Crossroads Church.

A Strawberry Scavenger Hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the downtown area. Entry forms may be picked up at Crossroads Church or from Sparkle Strawberry, the mascot of the day. Participants visit downtown business locations to find the eight large strawberries, and then return their completed entry form to the church. Several prizes — including a Kindle, an emergency radio system, gift certificates to area businesses and specialty baskets — will be awarded to the winners.

The Gathering Place food stands will feature a yogurt-strawberry-granola cup to recharge after the race and strawberry shortcake for an additional treat. A glass of homemade strawberry lemonade will help beat the summer heat. Vendors will also be offering food and other items for sale, includimg Annie’s Country Kitchen, Pallman’s Hillside Strawberry Farm and others.

Old Man River Band will perform 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The awards ceremony for winning runners will be at approximately 11 a.m. at The Gathering Place. Prizes are donated by Pallman’s, Breads-a-Plenty and National Running Center.

For more information, visit gatheringplaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

Jessica Nemetz (Sparkle Strawberry) and John Milner hold a promotional poster.