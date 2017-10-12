Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Two local BMX racers who train at Cedar BMX in Newton claimed the Pennsylvania state championship titles for their classes at the state championship race in Pittsburgh recently.

Joey Hitchcock of Madison Township and Nick Brajuka Jr. of Peckville each rode off with a state championship title for their respective classes. Hitchcock placed fourth in his class and Brajuka placed second. In addition, five other BMX racers from Cedar BMX earned top state titles for their classes.

“These riders have worked hard to earn these titles. They competed against some of the best BMX riders across Pennsylvania to earn their place at the top of their classes” stated Candy Rosencrance, administrator of Cedar BMX. “We are very proud of all of them.”

From left: Hitchcock, Jim Cook, Devin Donadio and Jake Kadelak.