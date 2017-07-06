Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Who can resist looking up at the stars on a clear, summer night? Samantha Wilkerson and The Gathering Place can help you understand what you see.

Wilkerson, an upcoming senior at Abington Heights High School, will conduct a presentation, “Starry, Starry Night” at The Gathering Place on Wednesday, July 12, at noon. She will share her knowledge of constellations and stellar rotation through the seasons with a PowerPoint presentation that reveals the beauty of the stars.

“I’m interested in studying the stars, but it’s more than just that. Space is infinite, and I want to know what’s out there and why it’s out there, and how it could potentially affect us,” Wilkerson said.

The Clarks Summit teen explained that she’s had a life-long love for space exploration.

“When I was probably 3 or 4, my parents made me a space helmet out of a cardboard box and I would wear it around the house. I used to want to be an astronaut. I no longer want to be an astronaut, but I am still fascinated by the stars and planets,” she said.

Noting that she studies stellar evolution — the life cycles of stars — planetary nebulae and other stellar events, Wilkerson said, “I look at their causes and their effects because I want to know why they happen and what they mean for us in the future. For example, our sun, a red giant star, will someday expand and engulf our entire solar system, and then it will explode. That’s fascinating to me.”

Wilkerson became seriously interested in astronomy and astrophysics last year.

“My dad and I joined the Lackawanna Astronomical Society and we regularly attend presentations and viewing sessions at an observatory,” she said. “I also joined my high school’s Science Olympiad team, and I’ve been competing in the astronomy event. I’ve been doing extremely well and, when I study, I lose myself in it. It’s not boring. I find it very interesting and compelling, and it doesn’t at all feel like homework. That’s how I know it’s something I want to pursue.

“I also feel that it is a very practical science. I can go out any clear night and look at the stars. I’ve begun to memorize certain constellations, and I want to continue doing so. I really just want to learn more about our surroundings, because I believe that as a person on earth, I have the responsibility to know about my origins (the Big Bang Theory) and surroundings (outer space).”

A member of The Gathering Place’s Teen Board, Wilkerson started volunteering for the organization as her high school senior project. Under the guidance of Anne Armezzanni, she has documented photographically the building process of The Gathering Place. Her photos eventually will be displayed in a binder at The Gathering Place.

“I love being part of the community. Knowing that I am volunteering my time gives me a sense of fulfillment, and I am beyond thrilled to be sharing my knowledge on a subject that I am so passionate about,” she said. “I’m so excited to talk to people, and hopefully get them excited about what I love doing, and about what I want to do for the rest of my life, which is study outer space.”

For more information, visit

gatheringplacecs.org or the organization’s Facebook page.