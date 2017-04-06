Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Friends of the Abington Community Library will hold its Spring Book Sale on Saturday, April 8, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist church, across from the library.

View and choose from thousands of CDs, DVDs and books. Members of the Friends are invited to preview the sale on Friday evening, April 7, 5-8 p.m. Individuals may join the Friends for $10/family memberships are $15. You may become a member at the door.

A number of volunteers helped with the sales including, from left: Michelle Sitko, Mike Tamarro and Elizabeth Klein.