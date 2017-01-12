Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Home Instead Senior Care participated in the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” project. The firm provided gifts for more than 30 aging clients who were identified by the department’s care managers. A wish list was created and given to the Home Instead staff to buy the gifts. The presents were delivered in time for the Christmas holiday.

From left, front row: Jessica Blomain, Barb Truskoloski, Kristina Fiore, Jen Zarcone, Tracy Giumento, Wyn Sipple and Susan Miraglia. Back row: Bill Beechko, Kristen Unovitch, Chris Ewasko, Michele Grohs and Mary Theresa Robinson.