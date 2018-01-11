Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Gathering Place for Community, Art & Education, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit has a new program for local songwriters, the Songwriters’ Roundtable. It is open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels and will provide a venue for fellow songwriters to express and hone their art and craft among peers.

The monthly roundtable is being organized by Timothy Zieger (pictured). This program will allow songwriters to find practical ideas, encouragement and the opportunity to make invaluable connections with like-minded people creating community for musicians.

The Songwriter’s Roundtable will meet Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 4 and April 15 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Zieger sees the roundtable as a place to “come together to share our work, our insights, and our ideas about songs and songwriting. It’s a place to meet like-minded people, form collaborations, have an outlet for our craft, and learning from and with one another. We will occasionally have established songwriters or thinkers come in to make presentations to our group, we will offer concerts, and we will always be open to the public, and open to visual artists who may be interested in documenting our gatherings.”

Members can bring a recording of their songs, their instruments, lyrics, chord charts, and, above all, a collaborative and open spirit. You don’t have to be a songwriter to join the Roundtable. Tim thinks that “the song is not a mysterious thing that comes only from those with some remote gift. It’s an art form for everyone, and one rich enough for a lifetime of exploring. If you’ve ever been moved by a song, you know that it’s worth it.” If you are a songwriter or an aspiring songwriter, join the Songwriters’ Roundtable.

To find out more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org/songwriters-roundtable/ or meetup.com/Clarks-Summit-Musicians-Meetup.