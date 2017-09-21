Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Among those planning the event are, from left: Roger Mattes, Laurie Stephens, Chris Calvey Jr., Noreen Thomas, Gail Cicerini and Ryan Campbell.

Fall brings a variety of special flavors with the change of seasons. Those who live in the Abingtons, or are just dropping by, will have an opportunity to experience them first hand.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will conduct its 13th annual Taste of the Abingtons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Clarks Summit.

Rotarian and committee member Gail Cicerini said the organization is “very proud” to host the event that has been popular year after year.

“We are expecting more than 30 fantastic vendors this year, including some excellent wineries, breweries and cigar shops. In addition, there will be an auction and raffle of some fantastic gift certificates and other donated gifts,” Cicerini said.

Cicerini described the event as “a large community party” where “folks can sample old and new vendors without committing to dinner for two.”

Attendees will wander casually through several areas of the Ramada sampling signature dishes of various food vendors. There are also a number of wine and dessert vendors to top off the great samplings.

According to Cicerini, the Rotary Club is “very excited to have several new vendors join our event.” These include Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Alter House, Nina’s, Abbiocco and Constantino’s Catering.

“We are also welcoming old favorites including Gerrity’s, Weis Markets and Manning’s Dairy Farm,” she noted, labeling the event as “an evening of fun with friends while supporting our community along with Rotary Club of the Abingtons.”

The Rotarian said the event always attracts people of all ages because it offers such a variety of cuisine.

“We get young and old because the event has a wide appeal,” Cicerini said. “With nearly 30 vendors whose cuisine varies greatly we attract a varied crowd.”

Additionally, Cicerini said patrons get a lot for their $25 ticket.

“The price is appealing to all,” said Cicerini.

She noted that, in addition to offering tasty samplings for a modest price, the event is a wonderful opportunity for socializing and reinforcing the strong sense of community in the Abingtons.

“It is a tremendous community event, a chance to catch up on many old friends and an opportunity to meet new ones,” she said.

Cicerini said Rotary Club events such as Taste of the Abingtons help to fund “numerous charities” supported by the local division of the international service club. According to Rotary International’s website, the organization “has bridged cultures and connected continents to champion peace, fight illiteracy and poverty, promote clean water and sanitation and fight disease” for more than 110 years.

In addition to Taste of the Abingtons, the local Rotary Club sponsors other events such as a spring pasta dinner and Fourth of July fireworks every year.

“These events highlight what we do and often attract new members,” said Cicerini.

Tickets for Taste of the Abingtons, at $25 each, may be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-abingtons-tickets-37487923388 or by calling 570-351-4606. Tickets also will be available at the door.