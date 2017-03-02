Article Tools Font size – + Share This



As winter ends, let’s ask what the snow can teach us about planning, maintaining and managing our greenscapes once the growing season returns: In specific, what microclimates does the snow reveal?

In the photo, there are two microclimates that are revealed by the snow. The most obvious microclimate is the bank in the front lawn. While there is snow covering the surrounding areas, on the bank itself, the snow is gone. There are two possible reasons — possibly in combination — for the missing snow, and both deserve consideration. First, the snow could be gone because it is more susceptible to wind gusts that blow the snow away. In this case, the drifting would happen soon after the snow falls, and snow would be left mixed in with the grass; wind gusts do not remove all snow from an area. The second, and in this case, the actual reason for the missing snow is the south and west-facing bank: Direct sunlight, even in sub-freezing temperatures, is strong enough to melt snow in this location. In the case of microclimates and the growing season, we might infer that there may be challenges for growing grass or other water/temperature sensitive plants in this location. (What the snow cannot tell us is the presence of deciduous trees — their leaves are gone in winter—that might shade the bank from the summer sun).

Snow can also tell us about other microclimate issues. At the other extreme from the quickly-melted bank, what is the last snow to melt on your property? There are two possibilities for late-melting snow and one is shown in the photo. The snow closest to the street will persist longer than the snow away from the street because it is piled up by passing plows. Plowed snow piles present two microclimate challenges. First, large snow piles that persist long into the spring can result in snow mold. In the case of snow mold, there are two things to realize. On the one hand, you should simply expect patches of dead grass that will need to be raked up and replanted in spring. On the other hand, unless you are able to have the piles placed somewhere else, you should expect to continue to have this problem in this spot. The second issue with plowed snow is road salt. You should expect to see road salt damage in the places where there are piles of snow from the street. Salt damage is difficult to prevent, and in most cases, you will need to reseed annually.

Areas without piles, but with slowly melting snow show you the cold, protected spots on your property. While quickly melting areas might be candidates for heat-tolerant plants, the cold spots might be candidates for heat-sensitive plants. Use the snow melt patterns to learn the microclimates on your property.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.