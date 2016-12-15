Celebrity bartenders Sid Michaels Kavulich, Barry Kaplan, Pat Martin and Selena Waters mixed up merriment with the specialty cocktails they served at The Camelot Restaurant and Inn in Clarks Summit for “The Toast of the Town,” a fundraiser for The Gathering Place.

Proceeds will help transform the former firehouse at 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit into a new, inclusive community arts and education center. Donations are still being accepted to help complete the renovation of the firehouse.

Further information is available by contacting 570-954-6650 or GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com, or by visiting the organization’s web page: GatheringPlaceCS.org or its Facebook page.

Jon Tumavitch provided music.

Colleen Ruddy (left) and Maura Armezzani

Hal Baillie and Nancy Cummings

Celebrity Barry Kaplan and Camelot manager Brian Hartman review the drink list.

The Gathering Place President Dori Waters and celebrity bartender state Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich.

Celebrity bartenders Pat Martin (left) and Bob Mullen.

Stephen and Lindsey Hardy

Anne Armezzani, Judy and Frank Decarlo