The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Clarks Summit was among the organizations which donated healthy snacks, medicine and other supplies to Blue Ridge Communications to help with the “Stockings for Soldiers” project this holiday season. The Relief Society of the church, one of the largest women’s organizations in the world, took the lead in gathering these donations from businesses in November. The donations were shipped to members of all branches of the military in a number of countries.