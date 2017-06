Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Slocum’s Market, a Dalton deli, was the small business spotlighted at a recent meeting of Lackawanna County Commissioners. The business opened in January under new owner, George Slocum. It replaced the landmark Dalton Country Store.

From left: commissioner Jerry Notarianni, commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Slocum and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.