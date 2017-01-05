Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Harvest Catering & Events, a local caterer and event planning service in Dunmore, was the small business spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. The operation specializes in menu planning and delivery, cooking classes and corporate box lunches. It received a $6,188 fee-waiver loan to assist in its start-up, which entailed creating 13 jobs.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Michael Bodner and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.