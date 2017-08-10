Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Pocket Park committee members, from left, front row: Patty Lawler and Dolly Sumski. Back row: Ann Marie Genova, Antonella Hlavac, Danelle Hogan, Mary Ann O’Boyle and Gail Miller.

You can visit the Pocket Park on Depot Street in Clarks Summit any time. Choose a book from the pocket library. Sit in the gazebo and enjoy the book. While there, you may also have lunch at the picnic table, look at the rock garden and see the flowers planted in the garden.

But, on Friday, there will be a special reason to visit the park.

A Mini Tag Sale Craft Fair will be held at the park Friday, Aug. 11, 4 to 8 p.m., rain or shine. This is the first year for what organizers hope will be an annual event.

“The park came into being two years ago on land that was donated by the Maria family,” said former Clarks Summit Mayor and event organizers Patty Lawler. “It was built with no taxpayer money and many volunteers, including those from the Laurel Garden Club, donated their time. We took an ugly empty lot and made it into a gem.”

“I took flowers from my garden to plant here,” said Mary Curra, a volunteer at the park. “I like to become involved in the community.”

Vendors slated to attend the sale include:

• Kathy’s Creations, an assortment of unique one-of-a-kind specialties;

• Bella’s Bracelets;

• Sharon’s Vera Bradley and More will sell gently used Vera Bradley items;

• Wildstyle Woodworks;

• Tarot readings by Whitney;

• Humming Hill Lavender Farm featuring lavender in bottles, cooking spices and packets; and

• Instead, which sells recycled items.

“I make custom wood carvings using a chainsaw from local trees,” said Justin Lotz of Wildstyle Woodworks. “I make signs such as ‘welcome to the lake’ and I carve bears, pigs and pumpkins. This is a nice local event in town that I wanted to be a part of.”

“I bring new life to recycled items,” said Sharon McCrone of Instead. “I have reused fabric to make bags. At this event, I will have some things I have made, some I am working on and may have vintage clothing for sale. Depending on the weather, I may be wearing vintage clothing.”

Children’s activities will include rock painting and making flower bouquets from recycled egg cartons.

More than 25 bakers will be selling homemade cookies and brownies at the Cookie Castle Counter.

“I will be making Italian cookies,” said baker Dolly Sumski. “This event will benefit the park.”

“I love to help any way I can,” said Ann Marie Genova, who will be baking. She and her husband, Rich, helped install the meditation garden. “The park is a wonderful spot here and it is good for the community.”

The next scheduled event at the park is set for Sunday, Sept. 24, 6 to 8 p.m. (rain date is Sept. 25). There will be music by Reflections, refreshments will be served and the lights will be turned on at the park.

Meanwhile, the Abington Business and Professional Association also will hold a community block party on the same date, from 5 to 9 p.m. along Spring Street, Depot Street and part of South State Street in Clarks Summit. There will be live music featuring Rock School of Clarks Summit students as the opening act. There will be a Broadway jazz orchestra and vocal ensemble.

Vocalists will include Chris Dimattio, Erin Malloy and Barbara Cohen. Players include Ken Mc Graw, Joe Cole, Bill Washer, Bob D’Aversa, Roberto Valez, Julian Sparacino and Dave Jumper. For kids there will be face painting, chalk drawing, take home craft and a community art project.

Food vendors will include The Lions Club of the Abingtons and the Mannings Ice Cream truck. The Gathering Place will be open for events and for food.