The lawn mower blade is pictured with its worst enemy: gravel.

Recently, a reader requested I visit her for some lawn information. The lawn was obviously in rough shape for a number of reasons, and I did not want to play the role of outside critic, so I just looked and listened.

Aside from the very obvious deficiencies in how the mowing had been done, what stood out to me was the fact that the grass had been mowed with a dull blade. It is not typical for me to look closely at the grass and evaluate the sharpness of blades, so this must have been an extreme case.

How do you tell if the blade is so dull that it is tearing rather than cutting the grass, and does it matter? First, cut grass should have an even “break” at the cut point. Torn grass will have a ragged edge. A ragged edge is much easier to spot on a wide-bladed grass like tall fescue. When the grass is torn, a few days after mowing, the grass will turn brown where the tear has occurred.

Does it matter if the grass is mowed with a dull blade? To me, a mere “yes” answer is too simple. Yes, in a perfect world, a lawn mowed with a dull blade will have a sort of brownish hue hovering over top of the green underneath. And, the uneven tearing of the blades will leave the grass plants more vulnerable to all kinds of stress, so every effort should be made to use sharp equipment to mow the grass.

But, rotary mowers — which are the dominant mower in use outside of golf courses — are more prone to tearing grass because they lack the scissor action of reel mowers. I have looked at grass mowed by freshly sharpened blades, and there remained evidence of tearing, just not to the degree as in the case of my troubled reader.

Second, nearly everyone — even golf courses — uses line trimmers to trim areas where the mowers cannot reach. It is hard to argue that line trimmers are sharp for cutting grass.

So should you pay to have your blades sharpened? In our commercial operation, we sharpen the blades every day or every other day during the growing season. I do this for a couple reasons. First, as professionals, we should pay attention to every detail. Second, even if this is more often than needed, it helps to remove dulling nicks and dents that accumulate in the cutting edge. Third, if a customer ever complains about the appearance of the lawn — typically because we cut as high as possible — the sharpness of the blades can never be in question.

For most homeowners, it is probably sufficient to sharpen twice per season. One economical way to do this is to buy new (sharp) blades annually, and maintain them with a flat file.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.