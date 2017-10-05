Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Hannah Linker, a senior at Abington Heights High School and a member of the teen board at The Gathering Place, will give a presentation on make-up techniques and skin care on Saturday, Oct. 14, 5-6 p.m. at 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. This seminar, titled “Looking Great: Contouring and Highlighting 101,” is suited to ages 14 and up. She will demonstrate healthy, anti-aging make-up and quick make-up routines. Beginners and masters of make-up are welcome to this class, which will teach the basics of contouring and highlighting. Learn to slim your face, erase your flaws and look your best. Anyone attending the class should bring bronzers/contours, highlighting and brushes if you have them.

Linker will have demonstrations in which you can use her products to test them.

“Although the idea of make-up might seem frivolous and materialistic, I love the idea of it,” she said. “Make-up can be used to help someone feel more confident. Being a high-schooler, I have encountered many young girls who have low self-esteem. Make-up makes me able to express myself and, more importantly, to feel confident in my own skin.”

She came up with the idea for this talk because she wanted others to gain that same confidence.

“Knowing that I can help others show their true selves to the world makes me confident that my interest is worth my dedication to it.”

Her goal, to work in the management and creative side of the beauty industry, will let her follow her passion for helping others to be their best.

For more information or to register for this class, visit our website at gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.