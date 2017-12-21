Article Tools Font size – + Share This



For the last 17 years, employees at Highland Associates in Clarks Summit have partnered with Friendship House in Scranton to help children in need. Each child who receives care at Friendship House creates a Christmas paper symbol on which they have written an item wished for. Employees at Highland Associates who would like to become a “Secret Santa” select one of the children’s wishes for Christmas, purchase the item, gift wrap it and place the child’s cutout on the gift. This year, in addition to the “Secret Santa” gift, employees were given the option to donate monetarily as well.

“We are so pleased to partner with Friendship House to support their mission,” stated Rick Guditus, Highland Associates principal. “We have always received a tremendous response from our employees and this year was no exception.”

From left: Laura Suarez, Stacy Dori and Cara Kobeski of Friendship House, accept donations made by employees of Highland Associates.