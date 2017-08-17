A bridesmaid finally became the bride this weekend in the Scranton Tennis Club Championships, while a pair of finalists in recent tournaments joined forces to win a title this weekend.



Dominica Delayo, runner-up in last year’s club championship and in this year’s Lackawanna County Open, took the women’s B singles title by defeating Sidney Horvath 6-3, 6-3.



Steve Lehan, runner-up in last week’s mixed doubles championship, and Joe McNulty, a finalist in the Lackawanna County Open, paired up to edge the two-time defending champions, Paul Pugliese and John Weiss, 6-4, 2-6, (12-10) in the men’s A doubles final. In the semifinals Lehan and McNulty eliminated Paul Deluca and Chris Gilbert 6-1, 6-1, while Pugliese and Weiss had more difficulty in overcoming Tim Borick and Collier Parker, 6-4, 6-1.



The women’s A doubles final also had an exciting finish with Kelly Arp and Sarah Borowski taking the final-set tiebreaker at 11-9 to defeat Aggie Izolt and Suzanne Spinelli, 3-6, 6-4, (11-9).



In the men’s A singles final, Zac Lehman continued his winning ways with a 6-3, 6-1 win over John Weiss. Lehman won the mixed doubles “A” crown last weekend with Zoe Cykosky.



A pair of Lionettis won titles this weekend. Sondra Lionetti won the women’s A singles title with a 6-2, 6-4 over Kelly Arp, her high school tennis coach when she played for Abington Heights. Sondra’s father, Tim, was the men’s 50-and-older champion with victories over Joe Bailey and Bob Avitabile in the round robin competition.



Aggie Izolt was the women’s 50-and-older champion with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Connie Weiss.



After some long, tense matches leading up to the finals in the men’s B singles, the final was a pretty straightforward affair, with Jerry Hahn defeating David Caswell 6-0, 6-3. In the men’s B doubles final Swapnil Phansalkar and Kiran Kumar held on to knock off Joe Vinson and Tony Malinauskas 6-1, 6-4.



Judy Downey and Joan Davis took the women’s B doubles title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jill Linder and Ann Lehman.

John Weiss was the tournament director, assisted by Burt Reese, Joe McNulty, Kathleen McKenna, and Kiran Kumar. More than 60 players participated in this year’s event.

Men’s 50-and-older singles: Tim Lionetti, champion; Bob Avitabile, third place.



Men’s A doubles: Steve Lehan and Joe McNulty, champions; Paul Pugliese and John Weiss, finalists.



Men’s B doubles: Kiran Kumar and Swapnil Phansalkar, champions; Tony Malinauskas and Joe Vinson, finalists.



Men’s A singles: Zac Lehman, champion; John Weiss, finalist.



Men’s B singles: David Caswell, finalist; Jerry Hahn, champion.



Women’s A doubles: Suzanne Spinelli and Aggie Izolt, finalists; Sarah Borowski and Kelly Arp, champions.



Women’s B doubles: Jill Linder and Ann Lehman, finalists; Judy Downey and Joan Davis, champions.



Women’s A singles: Kelly Arp, finalist; Sondra Lionetti, champion.



Women’s B singles: Sidney Horvath, finalist; Dominica Delayo, champion.