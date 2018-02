Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary School’s January students of the month include, from left, front row: Liam Kotchick, Michael Vazquez, Abigail Theony, Prayush Mallaiah, Sophia Calogero-Hanyon, John Webber and Tanvi Bedarkar. Back row: Jack Walsh, Preston Baker, Giada Lovecchio, Courtney VanGorder, Aiden Covell, Nathan Barrett, Atharv Kumani and principal Bridget Frounfelker. Sarah Heine was also honored.