A musical celebration of the region’s Welsh heritage will take place on Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit.

A Welsh Song Festival, which will feature the Voices of the Valley, a select choral ensemble from Valley View High School, will sing Welsh songs and hymns, joined at times by the First Presbyterian Church’s adult choir. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to join in singing familiar Welsh hymns. A traditional te bach (reception) will be held following the concert.

This performance will be a warm-up event for the Voices of the Valley, who will be traveling to Wales this summer. The Côr Dathlu Cwmtawe Male Choir and Her Majesty’s Representative to the County of Powys (in the heart of the Swansea Valley) have officially requested that Valley View’s talented singers come to Wales in June to represent the Lackawanna Valley in combined events with Côr Dathlu Cwmtawe and their Regional High School, Ysgol Bro Dynefwr. The tour will be for two weeks with performances across South Wales at popular venues and with other award winning Welsh choirs.

This event is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering will be taken to support the Valley View singers and help pay for their trip.

For more information or directions, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.