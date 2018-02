Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Memorial Post No. 7069 in Clarks Summit honored Abington Heights High School student Isabella Capellano-Sarver on being selected the post-level winner in the annual VFW-sponsored Voice of Democracy essay contest.

From left: Michael G. McLane, Laura McLane, Isabella Cappellano-Sarver, parents Linda Cappellano-Sarver and Shawn Sarver, Donald Jones and John Wettstein.