Keystone College was recognized for its successful participation in the White House Healthy Campus Challenge health insurance campaign, during a recent ceremony at the White House.

In November and December, the college hosted several information sessions on campus to help local residents learn more about the federal health insurance marketplace. Information was also spread through posters, flyers, online news sources and social media.

The goal of the program was to help educate the Keystone community and the public on the importance of acquiring health insurance for individuals and families who do not have it through employees or other sources. As a result of those initiatives, Keystone was invited to participate in Campus Challenge Day at the White House on Friday, Jan. 13.

“It’s really an honor to be invited to the White House to participate in Campus Challenge Day,” said Keystone Director of Health Services Jessica Koscelnak. “Keystone came together as a community to help spread the word about the importance of health insurance and how people can use the federal health insurance Marketplace to obtain the coverage they need for themselves and their families.”

From left: Kristie Canegallo, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for implementation; Jessica Koscelnak, director of health services at Keystone College; Nicole Langan, Keystone dean of student life; and Jill Lennon, Keystone coordinator of health education.