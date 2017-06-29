Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Eli Caminero of Clarks Summit is among the 18 high school students who completed The University of Scranton’s University of Success program, a multi-year, pre-college program that officials say is designed for high school students to develop the skills needed to successfully gain acceptance to college.

All the graduates have been admitted to post-secondary schools or chose to enlist in military service. East Stroudsburg University, King’s College, Arcadia University, Pennsylvania State University and Rhode Island College are among the colleges University of Success graduates will attend.

Students enter the University of Success at the completion of the eighth grade and continue through their high school years. The program offers enrichment courses in study skills, SAT prep, public speaking, math, science, art and cultural activities, as well as financial aid and wellness seminars. The ultimate goal is for University of Success students to be accepted into a four-year college or university.

The University of Success, offered free of charge to participants, is funded almost entirely by corporate and foundation grants. Donors to the program include AT&T, Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Dime Bank, Fidelity Bank, Kuehner Family Foundation, MetLife Foundation, Overlook Estate Foundation, Peoples Security Bank and Trust, PPL, Proctor and Gamble, Prudential Foundation, Waste Management and Wells Fargo.

Caminero, a graduate of Abington Heights High School, plans to attend East Stroudsburg University.

Eli Caminero (left) and Margaret Loughney, University of Success program director.