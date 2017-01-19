Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The University of Scranton recently awarded “development intersession” grants for to five faculty members, including one resident of South Abington Township.

South Abington Township resident Ismail Onat, Ph.D., assistant professor in sociology, criminal justice and criminology, received a grant to study “Developing a Crime Analysis Minor for the Sociology/Criminal Justice/Criminology Department.” He joined the faculty at Scranton in 2016. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Turkish National Police Academy and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Rutgers University.